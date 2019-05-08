Tiger's PGA prep begins as Woods spotted at Bethpage Black

Tiger Woods' PGA Championship prep has begun.

Woods, less than a month removed from his Masters victory, was spotted at Bethpage Black on Wednesday. A video posted by the PGA Championship's Twitter account showed the 43-year-old Woods walking across the 14th green.

Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage, beating Phil Mickelson by three shots. That year, Woods also won the Masters before playing the year's second major at Bethpage.

The 15-time major champion was also T-6 at the 2009 U.S. Open and T-38 at the 2012 Barclays, both played at Bethpage.