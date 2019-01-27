Tiger's Sunday shirt sparks debate: Red or pink? 'Yeah'

SAN DIEGO – All right, so it’s not quite as polarizing as the blue or gold dress debate from a few years back. But opinions were divided, both on-site and on social media, about what color shirt Tiger Woods wore during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods’ Sunday wardrobe has been one of the most predictably scripted elements of sports for more than two decades: the shirt is always red, the pants are always black. But this time around he showed up to Torrey Pines sporting somewhat of a curve ball, a reddish Nike polo with white stripes that made it seemingly drift closer toward a pink hue.

Whatever color it was - officially "Gym Red" according to Nike - the shirt selection helped Woods to his best round of the week. A slow start was quickly turned around, as he closed with a final-nine 31 to post a 5-under 67 and finish the week at 10 under. It was the first time since 2013 that Woods broke 70 on the South Course, and it put him in position for a top-20 finish to start the year.

But given an opportunity to quash the fashion debate, Woods instead opted to fan the flames. The question was direct during his post-round media session: was the shirt pink, or was it red?

“Yeah,” Woods said with a smile. Let the debate rage on.