The time McDowell failed to break 100 at Royal Portrush

Getty Images

Graeme McDowell has played Royal Portrush hundreds of times. His best score on the course, which will host next week's Open Championship, is 63.

His worst?

"At least 103," McDowell wrote in a blog post for EuropeanTour.com.

"The first time I played it, we kind of snuck on because my brother and I weren’t quite 15 handicaps and I think juniors had to be at that level to play," McDowell continued. "Anyway, we went and played and it was literally like we were at Augusta for the first time. It was a summer evening and I was around 13 years old. Portrush was like this hallowed turf to us and to be playing shots from that incredible land was dream-like stuff."

Speaking of McDowell's brother, his youngest sibling, Gary, has been on the greens-keeping staff at Portrush for more than 20 years.

"If you think I’m excited about next week, you should go and speak to Gary," McDowell wrote. "The level of preparation that has been done on the golf course is unbelievable, and Gary is so proud to be a part of the team led by Graeme Beatt who are working tirelessly to showcase one of the best links courses on the planet in perfect conditions. Those boys and girls will have one hell of a party when the show is over and they will definitely deserve a few pints."

