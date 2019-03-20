Title sponsorship to Valspar Championship extended through 2025

Valspar will remain the title sponsor of the PGA Tour's annual stop at Innisbrook Resort after Sherwin-Williams Company signed a five-year extension with the PGA Tour, it was announced Wednesday.

In addition to the tournament sponsorship, which runs through 2025, Valspar will remain the "Official Paint Supplier" of the PGA Tour.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the continuation of Valspar’s sponsorship of the tournament and marketing partnership with the PGA Tour,” said Brian Oliver, PGA Tour executive vice president of corporate partnerships, in a statement. “Valspar truly has had a positive impact on the tournament’s success and growth and its team has fully embraced the role of title sponsor by effectively engaging fans, interacting with business partners and using the tournament to showcase its products."