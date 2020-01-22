Titleist's AVX golf ball gets speed, spin boosts

Ball: Titleist AVX

What’s new: More ball speed, distance and spin around the greens. How does this happen? The new AVX, which touts the lowest flight, lowest spin and softest feel of Titleist’s three premium balls, features a larger low compression core and redesigned high flex casing to increase ball speed and distance. And a thinner cast urethane cover improves spin and control on short-game shots.

What the company says: ““In our ongoing discussions with golfers, we are constantly meeting players who tell us, ‘AVX is the ball I’d been waiting for,’” said Frederick Waddell, Senior Product Manager for Titleist Golf Balls. “At the same time, we’ve been able to lean on those golfers to better understand how they experience AVX and what we can do to help them shoot lower scores. The improvements to AVX are a direct result of their insights and the inventiveness of our R&D team to take this design to the next level – and we expect golfers to see better numbers across the board. The new AVX is faster and longer, it performs better around green, and delivers even more of the incredibly soft feel that golfers love about this product.”

Price and specs: $47.99 per dozen; available in white and high optic yellow

Availability: Jan. 22