CHONBURI, Thailand – Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea leads the LPGA Thailand by two shots after opening with a 9-under-par 63 on Thursday.

Ji won her fifth LPGA tour title in her previous event last month, the season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida.

She picked up right where she left off, in Chonburi.

After an opening birdie and a bogey on the third hole, Ji birdied nine out of the following 14 holes on the Siam Country Club Pattaya's Old Course.

Full-field scores from Honda LPGA Thailand

In her wake were Minjee Lee of Australia, Danielle Kang of the United States, and Jenny Shin of South Korea, each with a 65.

''I felt really great. I didn't miss any fairways and missed just two greens,'' Ji said. ''I have a lot of confidence.

Lee was bogey free as she eagled the 15th and birdied five holes on a humid day.

''I was little bit slow starting out. I finished with three birdies on the last three holes at the front nine, and got a little bit better momentum,'' Lee said.

A group of four, three strokes off the lead, included Americans Jennifer Song and Lizette Salas, Canadian Brooke Henderson, and Australian Katherine Kirk.

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2013 runner-up, carded a 4-under 68, mixing an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey.