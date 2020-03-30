Tokyo Olympic organizers announced Monday that the Games will be played in the same time slot in 2021 as originally scheduled for this year.

The opening ceremony for the Games, which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now July 23, 2021 and the closing ceremony will be Aug. 8.

In a statement, the International Golf Federation commended the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 “for the swiftness of this decision to announce the new dates for the staging the Olympic Games.

“The IGF believes these dates provide the best opportunity for our athletes to compete in a safe environment as well as enabling the Games to fit into the golf calendar for 2021, thus ensuring the best possible field for the Olympic Games.”

This year’s Games were scheduled to begin on July 24 and end on Aug. 9, with the men’s golf competition scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 2. The women’s competition was set for Aug. 5-8. The golf portion in '21 has not yet been announced but would be July 29-Aug. 1 for the men and Aug. 4-7 for the women, based on the '20 dates.

Although the scheduling essentially remains the same as it would have been without the delay the new date will present a challenge for top players who will be in St. Andrews, Scotland for The Open Championship July 15-19, 2021.

“With the new guidance from the IOC regarding the dates of the Olympic Games, the Tour will work with the IGF and the IOC to ensure the Olympic Golf competition fits within the 2021 PGA Tour schedule,” the Tour said in a statement.

Officials considered moving the Tokyo Olympics to the spring but holding the Games later gives more space to complete the many qualifying events that have been postponed by the virus outbreak.

The two-year Olympic Golf Ranking was scheduled to run through June 22 for the men and June 29 for the women.