×

Tom Watson undergoes shoulder replacement after go-kart accident

Getty Images

Tom Watson will miss next month’s PNC Championship after undergoing left shoulder replacement surgery.

Watson, 73, was slated to compete alongside his son Michael in the Dec. 17-18 family team event in Orlando, Florida. But that was before he was injured in a go-kart rollover last week at his farm in Kansas. He underwent surgery Friday in New Orleans.

Watson posted to social media shortly after the procedure, thanking his doctor and declaring no pain.

Watson played sparingly this year, making just one PGA Tour Champions start in January. He also played in the ceremonial Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews the week of The Open and last April made his debut as a Masters honorary starter.

Getting healthy for next spring’s first tee ball at Augusta National would seem to be a new goal for the Hall of Famer.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Jack details '86 Masters win in 'best dinner'

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Jack Nicklaus detailed his immortal triumph at the 1986 Masters in what he called the "best" Champions Dinner.
Golf Central

T. Watson to serve as Masters honorary starter

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on the first tee at this year’s Masters early on Day 1 as an honorary starter.
News & Opinion

Tom Watson's wife, Hilary, dies of cancer at 63

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Hilary Watson, wife of eight-time major champion Tom Watson, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away Wednesday night at the age of 63.