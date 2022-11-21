Tom Watson undergoes shoulder replacement after go-kart accident

Tom Watson will miss next month’s PNC Championship after undergoing left shoulder replacement surgery.

Watson, 73, was slated to compete alongside his son Michael in the Dec. 17-18 family team event in Orlando, Florida. But that was before he was injured in a go-kart rollover last week at his farm in Kansas. He underwent surgery Friday in New Orleans.

Watson posted to social media shortly after the procedure, thanking his doctor and declaring no pain.

Watson played sparingly this year, making just one PGA Tour Champions start in January. He also played in the ceremonial Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews the week of The Open and last April made his debut as a Masters honorary starter.

Getting healthy for next spring’s first tee ball at Augusta National would seem to be a new goal for the Hall of Famer.