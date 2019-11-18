Tommy Fleetwood is back inside the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking following his first win in nearly two years.

Fleetwood captured the European Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge in a one-hole playoff over Marcus Kinhult for his first worldwide victory since January 2018. The win moved Fleetwood up eight spots to No. 10 in the latest rankings, knocking Bryson DeChambeau out of the top 10. It's the first time the Englishman has been ranked inside the top 10 since December. Kinhult's runner-up moved him into the top 100 for the first time at No. 91.

Brendon Todd's second win in as many starts meant another jump in the rankings, as the Mayakoba champ moved up 101 spots to No. 83 in the world. Runner-up Vaughn Taylor went from 131st to 106th, while T-2 finishes lifted Adam Long and Carlos Ortiz to Nos. 110 and 141, respectively.

Brooks Koepka remains No. 1 for another week, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. Patrick Cantlay remains world No. 6, with Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Fleetwood rounding out the latest top 10.