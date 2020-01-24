Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood were well on their way to an early exit at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, before abruptly switching direction on Friday.

The pair of proven European Tour winners were part of a group of players with a 10-shot differential between their first- and second-round scores at Emirates Golf Club.

Fleetwood followed his opening 75 with a 65. Westwood went 78-68.

What’s the reason for the dramatic improvement? Good old-fashioned practice, said Fleetwood.

“Yesterday was disappointing. I actually felt like I played OK. I had a real shocker on the greens," Fleetwood said on Friday. "We practiced for a bit yesterday. I came this morning, practicing my putting again. Felt like I had a better idea of what I was doing.

"The bit of work that I did put in, paid off today."

At 4 under and 2 over par, respectively, Fleetwood and Westwood made the cut. Others, despite their rebounds, are still headed home.

The group includes: Graeme Storm (83-73), Alexander Levy (81-71) and Joakim Lagergren (79-69).

David Howell had the biggest turnaround, going 80-69. The Englishman also missed the cut.

Not every massive shift, however, was positive. Overnight leader Thomas Pieters backed up his 67 with a 5-over 77. He’s at even par and now eight shots back of leader Eddie Pepperell.