MEXICO CITY – Matt Kuchar went birdie-birdie to begin his second round at the WGC-Mexico Championship and was already trailing his playing partner Tommy Fleetwood by two strokes for the day.

Fleetwood became the first player to begin his round with back-to-back eagles on the PGA Tour since 1983 and moved into a tie for fourth place at 7 under par.

“It's not something that happens very often, is it?” said Fleetwood, who added that he’s never started a round eagle-eagle. “I'll take it, though. It's a good way to start, a good way to get a little bit of momentum.”

Full-field scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship

WGC-Mexico Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Fleetwood’s 5-wood at the 317-yard, par-4 first hole bounced onto the green and he converted the 18-footer for eagle. At the second hole the Englishman’s drive landed 40 yards short of the green and he chipped in to complete his perfect start.

“I thought like, hole-in-one [at par-3 third hole], it's really going well,” he laughed.

Fleetwood had to scramble for par at the third hole after missing the green with his tee shot, but his round was nearly flawless the rest of the way and he finished with a 6-under 65.

His second round continues a run of solid play for Fleetwood at Club de Golf Chapultepec where he finished runner-up in 2017 and tied for 14th place last year.

“I think, overall, there's so many different ways to play the holes, there's so many irons you can hit off tees, but you can also be quite aggressive with driver,” he said. “Driving is clearly a strength of my game, and I think when I have done well on days like today I’ve been quite aggressive off some tees.”