Tony Danza in the stands-a: Players slip in crazy quotes for Fallon skit

If you were listening carefully, you may have heard a few unusual lines during pre-tournament news conferences at The Players Championship.

Adam Scott said he and his wife went to a Reba McEntire concert. Justin Rose called his caddie, "teddy bear." Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka expressed similar, catchy phrases as to their game plans for the week.

Turns out, we – the media – got punked by one of our own. Jimmy Fallon had several star players slip in unusual one-liners during their interviews. And while we – the media – were left a bit dumbstruck, everyone else got some great laughs with this "Tonight Show" skit.