Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday

Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception.

The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.

In fact, Finau shared a few of his goals Sunday evening after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic by five shots at Detroit Golf Club, where he was able to check off one of those season-long aims.

“I write down goals before every season,” Finau said. “I was able to peek at them overnight. One of my goals would be to be a multiple winner on Tour this season. To be able to accomplish that is amazing.”

Not only did Finau achieve that goal, but he did it in back-to-back events. Last week, Finau won the 3M Open by three strokes.

“I think I've been quoted saying it many times before, a week can change your life,” said the 32-year-old Finau, who has now doubled his career wins total on Tour in just two weeks while shooting a collective 43 under in the process. “I guess when you look at mine, back-to-back weeks has now changed my life and it's a great feeling.”

Finau goes back-to-back on PGA Tour at RMC

Of course, Finau still has unfinished business on his goals list. Every year, Finau wishes to qualify for a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team. This season he wanted to do so on points, not a captain’s pick, and he figures to improve on his position of sixth, right on the automatic-selection cutoff, after his second win in as many weeks.

“I think everybody earns their spot to a certain extent, but I truly want to earn my spot by earning enough points to just qualify for the team this year,” said Finau, who has played on three Cup teams, including the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup squad. “I've got a couple more tournaments to kind of prove myself.”

Full-field scores from Rocket Mortgage Classic

Another top aim is to win the FedExCup. Finau is projected to move to seventh in points, and though he’s still way back of No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, more points are on the line at the first two playoff events and then there is the staggered start at Tour’s finale at East Lake.

In other words, Finau is very much still in the mix to cash that $18 million prize that’s awarded to the FedExCup champ.

His nearly $2.9 million combined haul the last two Sundays isn’t bad, either.

“I haven't thought about it,” said Finau when asked about how he’d spend these recent winnings, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”