Tony Finau moves into automatic position in U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Tony Finau might not have ended his win drought Sunday at Riviera, but his playoff loss and runner-up showing at the Genesis Invitational was good enough to move him into automatic position in the U.S. Ryder Cup point standings.

Finau, who made his Ryder Cup debut back in 2018, jumped from No. 11 in No. 6 while bumping Collin Morikawa from the top six. While Finau has not won since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, he does have 10 runner-up finishes worldwide since that victory, including in each of his last three consecutive events.

Genesis winner Max Homa also made a huge leap, climbing 20 spots to No. 14, as did Sam Burns, who placed third at Riviera and is now No. 31 in points. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, who provided little optimism about his health and potential return in the CBS booth on Sunday in Los Angeles, dropped another spot, to No. 24.

Here is a look at the current U.S. Ryder Cup picture:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Bryson DeChambeau

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Justin Thomas

6. Tony Finau

7. Collin Morikawa

8. Patrick Reed

9. Daniel Berger

10. Webb Simpson

11. Patrick Cantlay

12. Harris English

13. Matt Wolff

14. Max Homa

15. Kevin Kisner

The top six players after the BMW Championship will make the U.S. team. Six captain’s picks will be made after the Tour Championship.