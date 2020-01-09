Finau, Lowry chasing as Hong Kong Open finally underway

Getty Images

HONG KONG – After a six-week delay because of anti-government protests, the Hong Kong Open finally got going Thursday.

Wade Ormsby and Tomoharu Otsuki shared the early lead at 5-under 65 at the tournament that was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.

Ormsby, who won the event in 2017, carded six birdies and one bogey while Otsuki didn't drop a shot. The Japanese player had three birdies in the opening five holes and added two more on 12th and 13th holes.

Full-field scores from the Hong Kong Open

''A little bit windy in the afternoon but I'm happy with how I held up,'' Ormsby said. ''I like a lot of these shots around here ... that's why I've chosen to start my season here.''

Yikeun Chang (66) is in a tie for third with the Australian pair of Travis Smyth and David Gleeson. Shane Lowry and Tony Finau (both 69) held a share of 20th place with nine others.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Inspired by Woods, Finau and the U.S. fought back

BY Jay Coffin  — 

“We are very inspired to play for Tiger, and it’s so satisfying to win this cup because of that,” Tony Finau said after rallying back from a 4-down deficit.
Golf Central

Finau will miss buddy Brooks at Presidents Cup

BY Brentley Romine  — 

When Brooks Koepka notified his Presidents Cup teammates that he wouldn’t be making the trip to Royal Melbourne because of a left-knee injury, arguably no player was more bummed than Tony Finau.
Golf Central

Closer look: U.S. Prez Cup pick candidates

BY Will Gray  — 

With Tiger Woods set to make his U.S. Presidents Cup captain's picks Thursday, here's a closer look at the roster of potential picks the captain will be choosing from.