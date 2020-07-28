Tony Finau tabs new caddie, but not brother, for this week's WGC event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tony Finau will continue his transition to a new caddie this week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and it won't be his brother.

Finau’s swing coach, Boyd Summerhays, stepped in to caddie last week at the 3M Open after Finau split with Greg Bodine, who had worked with Finau since his rookie season on Tour in 2014-15. Veteran caddie Mark Urbanek will be on his bag this week at TPC Southwind.

According to sources close to Finau, he plans to take his time finding a new caddie and won’t make a final decision regarding a full-time caddie this week.

Does Finau officially have a problem closing?

Finau finished third at the 3M Open and struggled to a final-round 78 at the Memorial after holding a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds.

After his round in Minnesota, Finau stated: "I think I'll go with somebody I'm comfortable with for the next couple weeks and maybe try somebody starting (with) the playoffs, but somebody close to me. I'll have my brother out the next couple weeks and I'll make a decision after the PGA."

Instead, it will be Urbanek, who has caddied for James Hahn, Matt Davidson and Charlie Wi, for this week's WGC event.