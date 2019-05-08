Tony Romo is returning this week to the PGA Tour.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst is again stepping inside the ropes, making his second start of the year as an amateur on a sponsor exemption and third in the last 14 months. While each of Romo's previous two starts came in the Dominican Republic, this one will be in his backyard of Dallas as the AT&T Byron Nelson is played for the second straight year at Trinity Forest, where Romo is a member.

The 39-year-old plays to a scratch handicap, and last year he won the the American Century Championship celebrity event at Lake Tahoe. But his Tour rounds have been more of a struggle, as he shot 77-82 last year en route to a missed cut in Punta Cana and carded rounds of 79-80 this year in his return. The latest result led him to overhaul his putting, as he has adopted a split grip with a long putter that resembles a hockey stick after averaging 2.3 putts per hole in his last start.

"That's almost laughable," Romo told ESPN this week. "It made me know I need to work at this. Your focus needs to turn toward that. You see it as a weakness and I thought it was a strength. Obviously it didn't turn out that way."

Romo will play the first two rounds with a pair of former Texas Longhorns, teeing off at 2:40 p.m. ET alongside Dylan Frittelli and Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler.

The betting world is not exactly optimistic that Romo's proposed changes will turn into results. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has listed the over/under for his opening round on the par-71 layout at 77.5, while his odds to win the event are listed at 10,000-to-1.

But those long odds have attracted at least a few bettors. Westgate manager Jeff Sherman confirmed that as of Tuesday the Vegas-based casino had received seven different wagers on Romo to win, including two bets of $100 that would yield $1 million should the former quarterback pull off an upset for the ages.