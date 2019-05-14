After missing the cut Friday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tony Romo talked about needing to do a better job of avoiding big numbers.

“I think you just have to get consistent enough to know your misses and minimize them instead of always hitting perfect shot,” Romo said.

Those problems continued for Romo on Monday in a U.S. Open local qualifier at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst shot 3-over 74 to miss advancing to sectionals by five shots.

Romo made bogeys at Nos. 2, 7 and the par-5 ninth before double-bogeying the par-4 12th hole. He carded back-to-back birdies, at Nos. 13 and 14, but it wasn’t enough.

Last year, Romo shot 77 in his local qualifier. He has made it through to sectionals just once, in 2010.

Former Kansas player Chase Hanna shot 64 to medal while Latin America Amateur champion Alvaro Ortiz and Web.com Tour pro Ed Loar were among those to advance.

Brodie Smith, a frisbee trick-shot artist turned amateur golfer, carded a 72.