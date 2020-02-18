Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut later this year after receiving a sponsor exemption into the Veritex Bank Championship.

The 156-man event will be played April 16-19 at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, not far from where Romo spent his entire NFL playing career with the Dallas Cowboys. The current CBS NFL analyst is no stranger to life inside the ropes, having played in four PGA Tour events since March 2018. That history includes the Safeway Open last September, when Romo shot an opening-round 70 en route to a missed cut.

The 39-year-old played as a 0-handicap amateur in the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, where he and playing partner Jim Furyk missed the 54-hole cut.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to play at the Veritex Bank Championship against the future PGA Tour stars," Romo said in a release. "Playing in the shadows of AT&T Stadium and having the tournament in my own back yard will be great. I have been working hard on my game and hope to make a little noise during the championship."

While this will be Romo's first Korn Ferry start, he has some history with the developmental circuit. He advanced through pre-qualifying in 2018 but failed to make it out of First Stage as he sought status for the 2019 season.

Romo has missed the cut in each of his four career PGA Tour starts, compiling a scoring average of 77 across that span.