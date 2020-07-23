Tony Romo (wrist) withdraws from Korn Ferry event after four holes

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo withdrew from the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour after just four holes, citing a wrist injury.

Romo was playing on a sponsor exemption and making his Korn Ferry debut at Highland Springs CC in Springfield, Missouri. He was 1 over early in his opening round when he opted to withdraw.

"Last thing I want to do is to have to withdraw early from a golf tournament," Romo told reporters. "I feel like that's something that's not OK, and I'm very upset that I've had to."

Full-field scores from the Price Cutter Charity Championship

Romo pulled out of the American Century Championship celebrity event two weeks ago because of a similar wrist injury, and he also opted out of last week's Southern Amateur which was played at his home course near Dallas. He received a cortisone shot and felt the wrist incrementally improve in the days leading up to the Price Cutter event, only to re-aggravate it early in the opening round.

Romo told reporters that he believes he has torn cartilage in the wrist and "there's a possibility of something else."

"I hit a shot and tried to just trust it and let it go, hit it full speed, and it just sent a signal and went right back to where I was a couple weeks ago," Romo said. "If I could hold a golf club, I'd still be out there just pushing through. But I can't, and most likely I'll probably have to get something done with the wrist."

Romo, 40, is an avid golfer and plus-1.9 handicap. He has made four PGA Tour starts as an amateur since 2018, most recently at the Safeway Open in September when he shot an opening-round 70. He missed the cut in each of those four starts.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

The history of athletes crossing over into golf

BY John Antonini  — 

More than a few athletes have competed on the largest golf tours in the U.S. Their status can be separated into two categories: novelties and those who made golf a career.

Tony Romo
Golf Central

Paired with Spieth, Romo glad to help Maridoe cause

BY Brentley Romine  — 

For Tony Romo, this week's Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational is more about giving back and less about making a statement. He'll also tee it up with Jordan Spieth in Thursday's final round.

romo_1920_snake_screengrab.jpg
Grill Room

Watch: Romo doesn't see fake snake coming

BY Grill Room Team  — 

When Tony Romo is in an NFL broadcast booth, he has the ability to predict plays before they happen. However, that skill doesn't necessarily transfer over to the golf course.