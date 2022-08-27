Tony Romo's quest for a Korn Ferry Tour card ends at pre-qualifier

For Tony Romo, a Korn Ferry Tour card will have to wait at least another year.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current lead NFL analyst for CBS failed to make it through the pre-qualifying stage of KFT Q-School on Friday, missing the cut by eight shots.

Romo shot 75-72-75 for a 6-over total at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle, Texas. He birdied two of his first four hole in Friday’s final round to sit just three back of the cut line, but he proceeded to play his final 14 holes in 5 over.

This isn’t the first time that Romo has tried his hand at Q-School. In 2018, he advanced to first stage before opening in 79 and coming up well short of a ticket to second stage. Players who make it past second stage and into final stage each year earn at least conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

So far this year, three of the six pre-qualifiers have been completed. Three of the 12 first-stage sites being on Sept. 13. The five-site second stage will be held in mid-October. Final stage will be contested Nov. 4-7 in Savannah, Georgia.

Former Texas A&M standout Walker Lee medaled at Romo’s pre-qualifier at 16 under. Among the notables to have advanced so far out of pre-qualifying: ETSU product Trevor Hulbert, whose dad, Mike, played on the PGA Tour; former Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Cheng Jin; former AJGA player of the year Cody Proveaux; Notre Dame grad Davis Chatfield; recent Texas Tech teammates Kyle Hogan and Andy Lopez; Louisville grad Chris Francouer, who recently turned pro after making match play at the U.S. Amateur; LSU grad Trey Winstead, the son of Tigers head coach Chuck Winstead; and not-the-singer Jon Mayer.

Romo, who earlier this year won the celebrity-major American Century Championship for the third time, wasn’t the only Romo to not advance. Alex Romo of Oxnard, California, shot 23 over and missed by 22 shots at the Ashland, Nebraska, pre-qualifier.