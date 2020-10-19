Top-10 shuffling in latest Official World Golf Ranking

A first-time PGA Tour winner rises to a career best and some shuffling among the top 10, in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Jason Kokrak won his first Tour title, in his 233rd career start, at the CJ Cup and cracked the top 50 in the OWGR for the first time. The 35-year-old Canadian moved from 68th to 26th.

Adrian Oteagui won his first stroke-play event on the European Tour, claiming the Scottish Championship. He moved up 91 spots to 157th.

No one moved in or out of the top 10, but there was a re-order. While the top three remained the same, Collin Morikawa jumped two spots to fourth, bumping Rory McIlroy to fifth and Bryson DeChambeau to sixth.

CJ Cup runner-up Xander Schauffele gained one spot, moving to seventh. Tyrrell Hatton also moved up one, to ninth.

The current top 10 looks like this: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Morikawa, McIlroy, DeChambeau, Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Hatton, Patrick Reed.

Tiger Woods, who is defending his title at this week’s Zozo Championship, fell two spots to 28th.