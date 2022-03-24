'Top 3 shots I’ve ever seen in my life': Keegan Bradley's miracle shot ties match

Keegan Bradley was blocked out. A blocked tee shot at the par-4 18th put him behind a group of trees with only small windows of opportunity.

Bradley found one of tiny frames, punched his ball through and watched as it rolled across the green, down a slope and to within 4 feet of the hole.

Bradley blasts through trees onto 18th green

“Top 3 shots I’ve ever seen in my life,” said on-course reporter John Wood, who has caddied four times in the finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

When pressed to name two better, Wood couldn’t.

The birdie gave Bradley a tie in his match against Adam Scott. It sent Bradley to 0-1-1 after two days of group play at Austin Country Club. Unfortunately for the former PGA champion, he was mathematically eliminated from the knockout round.

Scott, however, moved to 1-0-1 and is still alive entering Day 3. But not Scott nor Bradley nor Wood will soon forget how Thursday’s match ended.