College seniors now have a little more to play for this fall.

The European Tour announced Thursday that the leading point-getter in the PGA Tour University standings at the end of the fall will receive a sponsor exemption into the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The exemption into the Rolex Series event, scheduled for Jan. 27-30 at Emirates Golf Club, is the latest addition to the strategic alliance between the PGA and European tours.

“This sponsor exemption is a great opportunity to introduce PGA Tour University to a global audience as we continue to find ways to elevate the path to the PGA Tour for elite college players,” said Brendan von Doehren, executive director of PGA Tour University.

Now in its second year, the Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college seniors. The top five players at the end of the college season receive Korn Ferry Tour status, with Nos. 6-15 gaining access to one of the Tour’s umbrella circuits.

As of this week, Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett leads the way in the points standings, with Texas’ Pierceson Coody and Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister rounding out the top 3, respectively. The cutoff for the exemption is Nov. 17.