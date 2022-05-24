Top-seeded Stanford advances to semifinals at women's championships

Stanford didn't get a win from its No. 1 player, but the Cardinal advanced to the semifinals in the NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships.

Senior Aline Krauter defeated Georgia's Loralie Cowart, 2 and 1, to give Stanford a 3-2 triumph over the Bulldogs. Rose Zhang, who Monday won the individual title, was 1 down on the 18th hole to Georgia's Candice Mahé when Krauter rendered Zhang's result insignificant. Zhang turned 19 on Tuesday, a day in which she was also announced as the Annika Award winner as the top women's collegiate player.

For the second consecutive year at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Stanford was the top seed after four days of stroke play. A year ago, it lost to Arizona in the quarterfinals. Now, it's on to the semis against Auburn, which edged UCLA, 3-2.

Stanford is looking to become the first No. 1 seed to win the women's national championship since the format switched to match play in 2015, when the Cardinal won its most recent title as a 4-seed.

Oregon was the first team to advance to the semifinals, beating San Jose State, 4-1. They will next face Texas A&M, who knocked off Florida State, 3-2.

With the Aggies and Seminoles knotted at 2 wins apiece, Texas A&M freshman Adela Cernousek and FSU senior Beatrice Wallin squared off in extra holes.

Cernousek, No. 142 in the World Amateur Golf Rakings, parred the 19th hole to defeat world No. 5 Wallin. The Aggies are coached by Gerrod Chadwell, husband to LPGA star Stacy Lewis. Chadwell helped revive the Houston women's golf team before moving to College Station this season. This was the first time Texas A&M had made it to the NCAA Championships since '15.

Golf Channel will air the semifinals live, beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Click here for the live stream.

Here are the semifinal matchups:

(2) Oregon vs. (3) Texas A&M

Ching-Tzu Chen (Ore.) vs. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (TAMU)

Briana Chacon (Ore.) vs. Hailee Cooper (TAMU)

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (Ore.) vs. Adela Cernousek (TAMU)

Tze-Han Lin (Ore.) vs. Jennie Park (TAMU)

Hsin Yu Lu (Ore.) vs. Zoe Slaughter (TAM)

(1) Stanford vs. (5) Auburn

Brooke Seay (Stanford) vs. Kaleigh Telfer (AU)

Sadie Englemann (Stanford) vs. Megan Schofill (AU)

Aline Krauter (Stanford) vs. Elina Sinz (AU)

Rachel Heck (Stanford) vs. Anna Foster (AU)

Rose Zhang (Stanford) vs. Mychael O'Berry (AU)