The Farmers Insurance Open will move to a Saturday finish in 2022 to accommodate what PGA Tour officials called “a crowded sports weekend.”

The event will be played Wednesday (Jan. 26) through Saturday (Jan. 29), with both conference championship games in the NFL scheduled to be played Jan. 30, including the AFC Championship game on CBS which is set to broadcast the final two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open.

“We appreciate Farmers Insurance’s collaboration and innovative thinking with this shift in competition days,” said Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s chief of operations. “The PGA Tour’s first network event of 2022 wrapping up on Saturday combined with football games the following day will create an action-packed weekend for sports fans.”

This isn’t the first time the Tour has strayed from its traditional Sunday finish. The former Deutsche Bank Championship embraced a Monday (Labor Day) finish and the 1996 Phoenix Open ended on Saturday to avoid a similar conflict with Super Bowl XXX, which was played in nearby Tempe, Arizona.

The schedule change at Torrey Pines allowed officials to expand the diversity-focused Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational to two rounds with the final round scheduled to be aired on Golf Channel on Sunday.