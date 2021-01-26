Torrey Pines is home to Xander Schauffele, but Farmers hasn't been welcoming

SAN DIEGO – Xander Schauffele was born in La Jolla, played much of his high school golf at Torrey Pines and celebrated Tiger Woods’ historic putt on the 72nd hole at the 2008 U.S. Open from the gallery, but the seaside layout hasn’t exactly been a friendly-confines home for the 27-year-old.

In five starts at the Farmers Insurance Open he’s missed the cut four times with a tie for 25th in 2019 the highlight of his professional career at Torrey Pines.

“I'm aware Torrey Pines has not been a place that's been too kind to me even though I love playing here,” Schauffele said.

Schauffele will get two looks at Torrey Pines this year with the U.S. Open scheduled to return to the South Course in June and the added intensity of a major championship is something that could change his outlook and his fortunes at Torrey Pines.

“I think when it gets kind of tricky and tough is sort of when I like to sort of buckle down and put my head down and kind of get to work,” he said. “Maybe I need to keep that mindset for this week here instead of sort of being relaxed in my hometown here and sort of treat it as if it was a U.S. Open. Maybe that's something I need to think about.”