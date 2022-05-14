TPC Craig Ranch yields most eagles through 36 holes in Tour's ShotLink era

Maverick McNealy did something Friday at the AT&T Byron Nelson that few players have done in recent years. The Stanford product carded three eagles in a single round, firing a 7-under 65 around TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

McNealy became just the seventh player since the start of the 2015-16 season to do so and the first since Tyrrell Hatton at last year's Palmetto Championship.

McNealy's three eagles on Friday helped push the field number to 69 at the midway point of this tournament, a Tour record since the ShotLink era began in 1983. The 69 total eagles were two more than the previous record set at the 2013 American Express. There were 66 eagles made through 36 holes at the 2019 Barbasol and 62 at the 1999 Shriners Open.

Here's a look at a few of the eagles made on Thursday-Friday: