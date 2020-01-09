Siyun Liu’s historic pursuit came to an abrupt end Thursday.

Liu, the Wake Forest senior who was in position to become the first female to earn status on a PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit, withdrew after the third round of PGA Tour China Q-School, citing extreme arm pain.

Through three rounds Liu was at 13-over 226, which would have put her in a tie for 23rd. The top 15 finishers earned full cards for the 2020 season, while the top 45 and ties received conditional status.

Liu was already planning to return to Wake Forest to finish her senior season, with the tour schedule not beginning until late March. Liu has been a key part of the fourth-ranked Demon Deacons, posting five top-13 finishes this fall.