Travelers payout: Harris English's playoff victory comes with nearly $1.4 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Harris English 500 1,332,000 2 Kramer Hickok 300 806,600 3 Marc Leishman 190 510,600 4 Abraham Ancer 135 362,600 5 Brice Garnett 93 253,820 5 Brian Harman 93 253,820 5 Kevin Kisner 93 253,820 5 Brooks Koepka 93 253,820 5 Hank Lebioda 93 253,820 10 Jason Day 70 186,850 10 Beau Hossler 70 186,850 10 Sepp Straka 70 186,850 13 Guido Migliozzi 0 132,583 13 Andrew Putnam 54 132,583 13 Sam Burns 54 132,583 13 Patrick Cantlay 54 132,583 13 Mark Hubbard 54 132,583 13 Adam Scott 54 132,583 19 Bryson DeChambeau 42 87,690 19 Russell Henley 42 87,690 19 Lucas Herbert 0 87,690 19 Seamus Power 42 87,690 19 Robert Streb 42 87,690 19 Bubba Watson 42 87,690 25 Jim Herman 33 58,090 25 Dustin Johnson 33 58,090 25 Zach Johnson 33 58,090 25 Chez Reavie 33 58,090 25 Patrick Reed 33 58,090 30 Stewart Cink 24 45,325 30 Charley Hoffman 24 45,325 30 Maverick McNealy 24 45,325 30 Cameron Smith 24 45,325 30 Brian Stuard 24 45,325 30 Brendon Todd 24 45,325 36 Jonas Blixt 15 30,744 36 Paul Casey 15 30,744 36 Kevin Chappell 15 30,744 36 Talor Gooch 15 30,744 36 J.B. Holmes 15 30,744 36 Joaquin Niemann 15 30,744 36 Justin Rose 15 30,744 36 Matt Jones 15 30,744 36 Satoshi Kodaira 15 30,744 36 Troy Merritt 15 30,744 36 Ian Poulter 15 30,744 47 Austin Eckroat 0 19,377 47 Tom Lewis 9 19,377 47 Carlos Ortiz 9 19,377 47 Scottie Scheffler 9 19,377 47 J.J. Spaun 9 19,377 47 Harold Varner III 9 19,377 47 Kevin Na 9 19,377 54 Tyler Duncan 6 17,094 54 Doug Ghim 6 17,094 54 Peter Malnati 6 17,094 54 Ryan Moore 6 17,094 54 Cameron Percy 6 17,094 54 Sam Ryder 6 17,094 54 Kyle Stanley 6 17,094 61 Ryan Armour 4 16,206 61 Phil Mickelson 4 16,206 61 Henrik Norlander 4 16,206 61 Doc Redman 4 16,206 61 Andrew Svoboda 0 16,206 66 Tom Hoge 4 15,540 66 Robby Shelton 4 15,540 66 Kevin Tway 4 15,540 66 Aaron Wise 4 15,540 70 Lanto Griffin 3 15,022 70 William McGirt 3 15,022 70 Kris Ventura 3 15,022 73 David Hearn 3 14,578 73 K.H. Lee 3 14,578 73 Denny McCarthy 3 14,578 76 Mackenzie Hughes 2 14,134 76 Nate Lashley 2 14,134 76 Patrick Rodgers 2 14,134 79 Will Gordon 2 13,838