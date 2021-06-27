Travelers payout: Harris English's playoff victory comes with nearly $1.4 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Harris English

500

1,332,000

2

Kramer Hickok

300

806,600

3

Marc Leishman

190

510,600

4

Abraham Ancer

135

362,600

5

Brice Garnett

93

253,820

5

Brian Harman

93

253,820

5

Kevin Kisner

93

253,820

5

Brooks Koepka

93

253,820

5

Hank Lebioda

93

253,820

10

Jason Day

70

186,850

10

Beau Hossler

70

186,850

10

Sepp Straka

70

186,850

13

Guido Migliozzi

0

132,583

13

Andrew Putnam

54

132,583

13

Sam Burns

54

132,583

13

Patrick Cantlay

54

132,583

13

Mark Hubbard

54

132,583

13

Adam Scott

54

132,583

19

Bryson DeChambeau

42

87,690

19

Russell Henley

42

87,690

19

Lucas Herbert

0

87,690

19

Seamus Power

42

87,690

19

Robert Streb

42

87,690

19

Bubba Watson

42

87,690

25

Jim Herman

33

58,090

25

Dustin Johnson

33

58,090

25

Zach Johnson

33

58,090

25

Chez Reavie

33

58,090

25

Patrick Reed

33

58,090

30

Stewart Cink

24

45,325

30

Charley Hoffman

24

45,325

30

Maverick McNealy

24

45,325

30

Cameron Smith

24

45,325

30

Brian Stuard

24

45,325

30

Brendon Todd

24

45,325

36

Jonas Blixt

15

30,744

36

Paul Casey

15

30,744

36

Kevin Chappell

15

30,744

36

Talor Gooch

15

30,744

36

J.B. Holmes

15

30,744

36

Joaquin Niemann

15

30,744

36

Justin Rose

15

30,744

36

Matt Jones

15

30,744

36

Satoshi Kodaira

15

30,744

36

Troy Merritt

15

30,744

36

Ian Poulter

15

30,744

47

Austin Eckroat

0

19,377

47

Tom Lewis

9

19,377

47

Carlos Ortiz

9

19,377

47

Scottie Scheffler

9

19,377

47

J.J. Spaun

9

19,377

47

Harold Varner III

9

19,377

47

Kevin Na

9

19,377

54

Tyler Duncan

6

17,094

54

Doug Ghim

6

17,094

54

Peter Malnati

6

17,094

54

Ryan Moore

6

17,094

54

Cameron Percy

6

17,094

54

Sam Ryder

6

17,094

54

Kyle Stanley

6

17,094

61

Ryan Armour

4

16,206

61

Phil Mickelson

4

16,206

61

Henrik Norlander

4

16,206

61

Doc Redman

4

16,206

61

Andrew Svoboda

0

16,206

66

Tom Hoge

4

15,540

66

Robby Shelton

4

15,540

66

Kevin Tway

4

15,540

66

Aaron Wise

4

15,540

70

Lanto Griffin

3

15,022

70

William McGirt

3

15,022

70

Kris Ventura

3

15,022

73

David Hearn

3

14,578

73

K.H. Lee

3

14,578

73

Denny McCarthy

3

14,578

76

Mackenzie Hughes

2

14,134

76

Nate Lashley

2

14,134

76

Patrick Rodgers

2

14,134

79

Will Gordon

2

13,838

