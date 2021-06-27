Travelers payout: Harris English's playoff victory comes with nearly $1.4 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Harris English
|
500
|
1,332,000
|
2
|
Kramer Hickok
|
300
|
806,600
|
3
|
Marc Leishman
|
190
|
510,600
|
4
|
Abraham Ancer
|
135
|
362,600
|
5
|
Brice Garnett
|
93
|
253,820
|
5
|
Brian Harman
|
93
|
253,820
|
5
|
Kevin Kisner
|
93
|
253,820
|
5
|
Brooks Koepka
|
93
|
253,820
|
5
|
Hank Lebioda
|
93
|
253,820
|
10
|
Jason Day
|
70
|
186,850
|
10
|
Beau Hossler
|
70
|
186,850
|
10
|
Sepp Straka
|
70
|
186,850
|
13
|
Guido Migliozzi
|
0
|
132,583
|
13
|
Andrew Putnam
|
54
|
132,583
|
13
|
Sam Burns
|
54
|
132,583
|
13
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
54
|
132,583
|
13
|
Mark Hubbard
|
54
|
132,583
|
13
|
Adam Scott
|
54
|
132,583
|
19
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
42
|
87,690
|
19
|
Russell Henley
|
42
|
87,690
|
19
|
Lucas Herbert
|
0
|
87,690
|
19
|
Seamus Power
|
42
|
87,690
|
19
|
Robert Streb
|
42
|
87,690
|
19
|
Bubba Watson
|
42
|
87,690
|
25
|
Jim Herman
|
33
|
58,090
|
25
|
Dustin Johnson
|
33
|
58,090
|
25
|
Zach Johnson
|
33
|
58,090
|
25
|
Chez Reavie
|
33
|
58,090
|
25
|
Patrick Reed
|
33
|
58,090
|
30
|
Stewart Cink
|
24
|
45,325
|
30
|
Charley Hoffman
|
24
|
45,325
|
30
|
Maverick McNealy
|
24
|
45,325
|
30
|
Cameron Smith
|
24
|
45,325
|
30
|
Brian Stuard
|
24
|
45,325
|
30
|
Brendon Todd
|
24
|
45,325
|
36
|
Jonas Blixt
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Paul Casey
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Kevin Chappell
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Talor Gooch
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
J.B. Holmes
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Justin Rose
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Matt Jones
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Satoshi Kodaira
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Troy Merritt
|
15
|
30,744
|
36
|
Ian Poulter
|
15
|
30,744
|
47
|
Austin Eckroat
|
0
|
19,377
|
47
|
Tom Lewis
|
9
|
19,377
|
47
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
9
|
19,377
|
47
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
9
|
19,377
|
47
|
J.J. Spaun
|
9
|
19,377
|
47
|
Harold Varner III
|
9
|
19,377
|
47
|
Kevin Na
|
9
|
19,377
|
54
|
Tyler Duncan
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Doug Ghim
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Peter Malnati
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Ryan Moore
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Cameron Percy
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Sam Ryder
|
6
|
17,094
|
54
|
Kyle Stanley
|
6
|
17,094
|
61
|
Ryan Armour
|
4
|
16,206
|
61
|
Phil Mickelson
|
4
|
16,206
|
61
|
Henrik Norlander
|
4
|
16,206
|
61
|
Doc Redman
|
4
|
16,206
|
61
|
Andrew Svoboda
|
0
|
16,206
|
66
|
Tom Hoge
|
4
|
15,540
|
66
|
Robby Shelton
|
4
|
15,540
|
66
|
Kevin Tway
|
4
|
15,540
|
66
|
Aaron Wise
|
4
|
15,540
|
70
|
Lanto Griffin
|
3
|
15,022
|
70
|
William McGirt
|
3
|
15,022
|
70
|
Kris Ventura
|
3
|
15,022
|
73
|
David Hearn
|
3
|
14,578
|
73
|
K.H. Lee
|
3
|
14,578
|
73
|
Denny McCarthy
|
3
|
14,578
|
76
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
2
|
14,134
|
76
|
Nate Lashley
|
2
|
14,134
|
76
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
2
|
14,134
|
79
|
Will Gordon
|
2
|
13,838