Trees fall near 17th tee at Augusta National, no injuries reported

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Multiple large pine trees fell Friday afternoon near the 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Club.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. ET, just moments before the second round of the Masters was suspended for inclement weather. A video camera, which was filming Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee and amateur Harrison Crowe playing the par-3 16th hole, about 50 yards away, caught the collapse as it happened. Patrons were seen running as three trees fell toward the ground.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt was first to report that there were no injuries.

Lee, reached by GolfChannel.com, added that he was told everyone was OK, including one female patron who he saw standing between two of the tree trunks, about 10 yards apart, after they hit the ground. Lee's group resumed playing briefly before the horn sounded and the course was evacuated.

Earlier in the afternoon, play was halted for 21 minutes as a storm cell rolled through the area.

The club later released a statement, shortly before 6 p.m., confirming that there were no injuries. It also announced that play would be suspended for the rest of the day and would resume at 8 a.m. ET Saturday. (Gates open at 7 a.m.)

"Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to wind," the statement read. "The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament."