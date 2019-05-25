FORT WORTH, Texas – Trey Mullinax is off to one of his best starts this season on the PGA Tour following opening rounds of 67-69 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, but it’s hardly been a stress-free week.

On the last hole of Wednesday’s pro-am Mullinax was hit by a wayward shot from one of his amateur partners. “Kind of caught a beamer to the back of the head. A little toe shank, I guess,” he laughed on Friday.

Mullinax was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday for a CT scan and was diagnosed with a mild concussion. The third-year Tour player said he struggled with headaches during Thursday’s first round but felt better on Day 2.

Despite his less-than-ideal start to the week, Mullinax is tied for 10th place at Colonial and he said the injury allowed him to focus on something other than golf.

“Might've knocked some sense into me, to be honest,” he laughed. “My wife always says I have a hard head. Kind of took my mind off golf a little bit, to be honest with you.”