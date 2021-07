Troy Merritt made his first ace on the PGA Tour on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Merritt one-hopped-in his tee shot from 218 yards at the par-3 11th to move from one up on the field to three clear.

The hole-in-one took Merritt to 15 under par. Hank Lebioda soon made birdie to reach 13 under and quickly cut the margin to two strokes.

It was the second hole-in-one of the tournament as Scott Brown made a 1 at the par-3 15th on Friday.