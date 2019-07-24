True Temper unifies under True Sports, acquires Accra shafts

Getty Images

True Sports, the parent company of leading golf shaft manufacturer True Temper, announced the acquisition of Accra Golf Shafts and its parent company, Premium Golf Management Co.

The announcement was part of an overall corporate rebranding, in which True Temper Sports, a sporting goods manufacturer with over 100 years of providing premium equipment to professionals and amateurs, is now unifying its products under one name, True Sports. 

True Sports will include divisions in hockey, baseball, lacrosse, ice skating and golf.

“Given the current aggressive growth rates and continued future expansion across all of our product categories, now is the perfect time to unify our brands and our company under one banner, cementing our position as a leader in performance sports products,” said Jeremy Erspamer, CEO and president of True Sports.

The golf shaft division now includes True Temper, Project X and Accra brands. According to a company release, the three shaft brands, combined, have been used by 10 of the last 11 men’s major champions.

“We are thrilled to add Accra to our performance-enhancing line of shaft brands," said Don Brown, senior director of marketing and innovation for True Sports. “The wide range of Accra products increases the options we make available within the custom club fitting environment.”

Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: John Deere champion Frittelli

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run. Here's a look inside his bag.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Rocket Mortgage champ Lashley

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Nate Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s a look inside of his bag.
Equipment

Winner's bag: U.S. Open winner Woodland

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Gary Woodland won the 119th U.S. Open by three shots on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Here are the golf clubs he used to win.