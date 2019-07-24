True Sports, the parent company of leading golf shaft manufacturer True Temper, announced the acquisition of Accra Golf Shafts and its parent company, Premium Golf Management Co.

The announcement was part of an overall corporate rebranding, in which True Temper Sports, a sporting goods manufacturer with over 100 years of providing premium equipment to professionals and amateurs, is now unifying its products under one name, True Sports.

True Sports will include divisions in hockey, baseball, lacrosse, ice skating and golf.

“Given the current aggressive growth rates and continued future expansion across all of our product categories, now is the perfect time to unify our brands and our company under one banner, cementing our position as a leader in performance sports products,” said Jeremy Erspamer, CEO and president of True Sports.

The golf shaft division now includes True Temper, Project X and Accra brands. According to a company release, the three shaft brands, combined, have been used by 10 of the last 11 men’s major champions.

“We are thrilled to add Accra to our performance-enhancing line of shaft brands," said Don Brown, senior director of marketing and innovation for True Sports. “The wide range of Accra products increases the options we make available within the custom club fitting environment.”