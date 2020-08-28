TT Postscript: Sloppy, uninspiring 75 on Day 2 at Olympia Fields

This one is going to be short. Very short.

Tiger Woods stunk up the joint Friday at the BMW Championship, shooting a second round 5-over 75 to sit at 8 over for the tournament. He’s nine shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy and tied for 55th place.

Here’s the damage from Olympia Fields:

I use words for a living yet cannot find the proper words to describe what I saw. It was sloppy. It was uninspired. It was not at all fun to watch.

After four consecutive pars to start the first set of wheels came off with a bogey on the fifth hole. Two holes later, Tiger hacked up the seventh and made a disgusting double-bogey 6. His approach was over the green. His chip didn’t make it to the green. His next shot was 5 feet short and from there – yes, from 5 feet – he left the bogey putt a foot short. Think about that and read the words slowly: Tiger Woods left a 5-foot bogey putt a foot short of the hole. Simply amazing.

After his first birdie of the day at the 11 th hole Tiger started to get on the bogey train. He bogeyed the 12 th when he missed an 8-footer, but then made three consecutive bogeys on Nos. 14-16 to vault to 6 over par on the round. He was out of contention well before this three-hole stretch. After it? Yeah, you know.

