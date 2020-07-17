TT Postscript: Tiger Woods struggles with swing and body in second-round 76

DUBLIN, Ohio – Unlike Thursday there was nothing routine about Tiger Woods' second round at the Memorial Tournament and he gingerly left Muirfield Village with more questions than answers:

• After appearing surprisingly sharp on Day 1 following a five-month hiatus from the game, Tiger’s struggles came early with two three-putts, three bogeys and just two of seven fairways hit on his opening nine. And that was the more consistent nine for him.

• A painfully familiar scene began when Tiger made the turn, starting with a sloppy double-bogey 6 at the first hole after he ping-ponged his third shot across the green. When he sliced his drive almost into a creek at the second and appeared to grimace, alarms began to sound.

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

• Tiger said he didn’t feel right during his warm-up Friday morning and that he, “couldn't quite turn back and couldn't quite clear. It was a bit of a struggle.” He also said that, “it's going to happen more times than not.”

• Well outside the cut at 5 over par with three holes to play, Tiger birdied the seventh and rolled in his longest putt of the week, a 20-footer at the eighth. He capped his comeback with a 7-footer for par at the ninth (his last hole) to finish at 3 over.

• Tiger was one shot outside the cut and had to play the waiting game to see if he would make it to the weekend. “I would like to have the opportunity to play tomorrow, and hopefully the cut will fall one more and I'll have the opportunity,” he said.

• In 17 starts at the Memorial, which he’s won five times, Tiger has never missed the cut.