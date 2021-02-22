TV schedule, tee times, info for WGC-Workday and this week's other top events

Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, including the WGC-Workday Championship, and how you can watch it:

World Golf Championships

WGC-Workday Championship

Thursday-Sunday, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 7,474 yards, designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin (2006)

Purse: $10.5 million

Defending champion: Patrick Reed (won last year's championship in Mexico City by one shot; Bryson DeChambeau also in thick of it down the stretch before finishing runner-up)

Notables in the field: Reed, DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Lee Westwood, Bob MacIntyre, Jason Scrivener

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open

Thursday-Sunday, Grand Reserve CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Course specs: Par 72, 7,506 yards, designed by Tom Kite

Purse: $3 million

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland (edged Josh Teater by a shot to earn first career win, which he later followed by capturing last fall's Mayakoba Classic)

Notables in the field: Davis Riley, Brandon Wu, Justin Suh, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace, Thomas Pieters, Joohyung (Tom) Kim, D.J. Trahan, J.J. Henry, Ricky Barnes, Carl Pettersson, Robert Allenby, Charlie Beljan, Brendon de Jonge, Daniel Chopra, Carlos Franco, Jason Bohn, Chris Couch, Omar Uresti, Richard S. Johnson

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Gainbridge LPGA

Thursday-Sunday, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Orlando, Florida

Course specs: Par 72, 6,647 yards, designed by Tom Fazio (1986)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Madelene Sagstrom (won inaugural event, held last year in Boca Raton, Florida, by a shot over Nasa Hataoka)

Notables in the field: Sagstrom, Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Sung Hyun Park, Jessica Korda, Brooke Henderson, In Gee Chun, Lydia Ko, Gabi Ruffels, a-Alexa Pano, Albane Valenzuela, Haley Moore, Yani Tseng, Annika Sorenstam

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Thursday, 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8-11 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Omni Tucson National (Arizona) Golf Resort

Course specs: Par 73, 7,218 yards, designed by Robert Bruce Harris (1961)

Purse: $1.7 million

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer (traded more blows than a boxing match with Woody Austin, rallying from four down and withstanding an Austin ace to win by two shots)

Notables in the field: Langer, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, John Daly, Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Mike Weir, Billy Mayfair, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O'Meara, K.J. Choi, John Smoltz

Tee times: TBD

TV schedule: Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)