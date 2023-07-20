HOYLAKE, England – Tommy Fleetwood played his first Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014 on his way to nervy rounds of 74-76 and a missed cut. Having grown up 20 miles north of Hoylake, it was an understandably overwhelming moment.

“It was just such a huge occasion and a big thing and I was very happy to be playing my first Open, and I sort of didn't really get out of the box and particularly play well,” Fleetwood admitted.

Now 32 years old with eight previous starts at The Open under his belt, Fleetwood’s return this year to the Wirral Peninsula has been much more comfortable as evidenced by an opening 66 that moved him into a share of the early lead alongside amateur Christo Lamprecht.

Full-field scores from the 151st Open Championship

Fleetwood’s start is particularly encouraging for a player who has struggled on Thursdays with just five rounds in the 60s to start his week this season on the PGA Tour and a first-round scoring average of 70.38, which is 72nd on the PGA Tour.

“I guess for any tournament you just want to get off to a fast start. It's not really been my strength recently. Started tournaments pretty slow, so to get something going today felt really good,” said Fleetwood, who was bogey-free on his closing nine with four birdies. “From the fifth or sixth hole onwards felt like I started hitting good golf shots and I had some chances, but my putts were close rolling at the hole. Just a case of finally getting on a run.”

The fast start also allowed Fleetwood to enjoy universal fan support as one of two locals, along with club member Matthew Jordan, playing this year’s championship. The Englishman’s reception was so spirited that he was asked if the atmosphere could rival a Premier League game at Goodison Park, where his beloved Everton play.

“I think you can't ask for more from the fans and the support. They were so great to me today. I would love to play Goodison. I would love to give that a go,” Fleetwood laughed. “They were great, from the first tee onwards, throughout the round, the way they were down the last hole there.”