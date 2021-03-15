Two players make late moves into WGC-Dell Match Play

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two players made 11th-hour moves into the top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking to earn themselves starts in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month.

Talor Gooch closed with a 67 at The Players Championship to finish tied for fifth place and jump from 82nd to 64th in the rankings. France’s Antoine Rozner moved from 97th to 63rd thanks to his victory at the Qatar Masters on the European Tour.

The top 64 in the world ranking qualify for the Match Play, which will be played in two weeks in Austin, Texas, but officials will need to go beyond the 64th player to fill the field.

Tiger Woods, who is ranked 56th, remains in a California hospital following a single-vehicle car crash last month that required surgery to his right leg. No. 38 Justin Rose withdrew from The Players citing “personal medical reasons” and it remains unclear if he will be able to play the World Golf Championship.

No. 66 Erik van Rooyen and No. 67 Adam Long both dropped out of the top 64.

Other notable moves after The Players include champion Justin Thomas gaining one spot to No. 2 and Lee Westwood, who finished solo second, jumping 12 spots to No. 19.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (3). Justin Thomas

3 (2). Jon Rahm

4 (4). Collin Morikawa

5 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

6 (5). Xander Schauffele

7 (8). Patrick Reed

8 (7). Tyrrell Hatton

9 (9). Patrick Cantlay

10 (10). Webb Simpson