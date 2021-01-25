Tyrrell Hatton officially a top-5 player in the world after Abu Dhabi win

Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton is officially a top-5 player in the world.

Thanks to his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Hatton moved to fifth in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. The 29-year-old Englishman moved up four spots and is now the second-highest European, behind No. 2 Jon Rahm.

Si Woo Kim, who won The American Express on the PGA Tour, jumped 48 spots to No. 48. It was his first Tour title since the 2017 Players Championship, which vaulted him to a career best 28th place in the world.

Patrick Cantlay, the AmEx runner-up, remained in 10th place, but Aussie Cameron Davis, who finished solo third, moved up 75 spots to No. 147.

It was a similarly big jump for fellow Aussie Jason Scrivener, who leapt 105 spots to No. 114, thanks to his runner-up showing in Abu Dhabi. Rory McIlroy, who finished solo third in the event, dropped one spot to seventh.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Jon Rahm

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (5). Collin Morikawa

5 (9). Tyrrell Hatton

6 (5). Xander Schauffele

7 (6). Rory McIlroy

8 (7). Bryson DeChambeau

9 (8). Webb Simpson

10 (10). Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Woods, who announced he will be sidelined because of a recent back surgery, remained in 44th place.

More articles like this

Tyrrell Hatton wins the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions
News & Opinion

Hatton keeps McIlroy winless in Abu Dhabi

BY Associated Press  — 

Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under-par 66 in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.

Rory McIlroy
News & Opinion

McIlroy opens with 64 in bid to finally win in Abu Dhabi

BY Associated Press  — 

Rory McIlroy again put himself in contention to win an event where he has had so many near misses, shooting an 8-under 64 Thursday.
News & Opinion

Sherwood shows, on the right course, it's not all about power

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Power is always an asset on the PGA Tour, but at a course like Sherwood, site of this week's Zozo Championship, isn't not the overriding factor.