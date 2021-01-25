Tyrrell Hatton officially a top-5 player in the world after Abu Dhabi win

Tyrrell Hatton is officially a top-5 player in the world.

Thanks to his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Hatton moved to fifth in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. The 29-year-old Englishman moved up four spots and is now the second-highest European, behind No. 2 Jon Rahm.

Si Woo Kim, who won The American Express on the PGA Tour, jumped 48 spots to No. 48. It was his first Tour title since the 2017 Players Championship, which vaulted him to a career best 28th place in the world.

Patrick Cantlay, the AmEx runner-up, remained in 10th place, but Aussie Cameron Davis, who finished solo third, moved up 75 spots to No. 147.

It was a similarly big jump for fellow Aussie Jason Scrivener, who leapt 105 spots to No. 114, thanks to his runner-up showing in Abu Dhabi. Rory McIlroy, who finished solo third in the event, dropped one spot to seventh.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parentheses:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Jon Rahm

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (5). Collin Morikawa

5 (9). Tyrrell Hatton

6 (5). Xander Schauffele

7 (6). Rory McIlroy

8 (7). Bryson DeChambeau

9 (8). Webb Simpson

10 (10). Patrick Cantlay

Tiger Woods, who announced he will be sidelined because of a recent back surgery, remained in 44th place.