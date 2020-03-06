Tyrrell Hatton, Sung Kang share lead midway through Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang share the 36-hole lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Here's everything you need to know from Friday's second round at Bay Hill:

Leaderboard: Hatton (-7), Kang (-7), Danny Lee (-6), Harris English (-5), Sungjae Im (-5), Rory McIlroy (-5)

What it means: Hatton continues to show no rust from late November surgery on his right wrist. The Englishman hadn't played since the DP World Tour Championship in November before returning two weeks ago at the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he tied for sixth. He now has another great chance to nab career PGA Tour victory No. 1. Kang won the AT&T Byron Nelson last season and recently was T-2 at the Genesis.

How it happened: Hatton started the day inside the top 5, but as Bay Hill showed its teeth and claimed a few victims atop the leaderboard (first-round leader Matt Every shot 83), Hatton held on nicely. He birdied three of the four par-5s and hit a beautiful tee ball at the par-3 17th hole to 5 feet to set up one of his five total birdies. Kang did most of his damage late, birdieing three of his past six holes, including hitting his final approach to 5 feet at No. 18.

Round of the day: Through nine holes, Lee had just one birdie. He then caught fire on the back side, making birdies at Nos. 11, 12, 15, 16 and 18 to shoot 67. He would've been bogey-free, too, if it weren't for a bogey at No. 17.

Best of the rest: Harris English began the season with limited status, playing out of the category for Nos. 126-150 in FedEx points. He already has four top-6 finishes this season and is No. 29 in points, and on Friday he shot 70 to climb inside the top 5 at 5 under. Also, Past API winner Marc Leishman birdied four of his first seven holes en route to a second-round 69. He is part of a group at 4 under.

Biggest disappointment: A day after carding a bogey-free 65, Every, a two-time winner here, made four double bogeys, shot 83 and punched an early ticket home.

Shot of the day: Last week's winner, Im closed out a second-round 69 in style by holing out for birdie from a short-sided lie at the par-4 ninth.