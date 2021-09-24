Tyrrell Hatton's birdie at the last gives Europe some hope entering Saturday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – This wasn’t Ian Poulter circa 2012 at Medinah, but it did give a reeling European team a glimmer of hope.

Having missed chances to tie the match against Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler at both the 16th and 17th holes, Tyrrell Hatton played the final hole at Whistling Straits perfect. Just let his hype man, and afternoon fourball partner at the Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm explain.

“That is a world-class hole, to hit that driver and the 5-iron and the putt to follow it up,” Rahm said. “Glad we could get that halve. Almost feels like a win and now hoping we end strong as a team.”

After having never led the match, Hatton secured a crucial half-point for the European team with a birdie at the final hole to keep the U.S. lead to a slightly more manageable 6-2.

“I just think the last couple of matches there, when it was really, really tight, the boys came through, and it certainly felt like we couldn't have afforded [to fall behind],” European captain Padraig Harrington said. “Those two halves at the very end were crucial for us – Tyrrell with the birdie on the last, very, very important in those situations.”

Match scoring for the 43rd Ryder Cup

In 2012 at Medinah, Poulter, who was paired with Rory McIlroy, led a late rally for a 1-up victory in Saturday’s final afternoon fourball session to trim the American lead to 10-6 and set the stage for a Sunday comeback that ended with Europe winning the Ryder Cup, 14 ½-13 ½.