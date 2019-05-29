UFC legend gets Masters badges signed by Tiger

Tiger Woods and Tito Ortiz share some history in Augusta and now the UFC legend has more than just a memory to prove it.

While attending Woods' Tiger Jam charity event in Las Vegas over the weekend, Ortiz got his badges from the 2019 Masters autographed by the tournament champion.

When TMZ Sports caught up with the 44-year-old fighter afterward, he explained why the signature meant so much to him.

Turns out, Woods and Ortiz are linked by the Masters in a way.

"So, if people want to know, I started my amateur career in Augusta, UFC 13, when Tiger won the Masters [in 1997] ... I was at the Masters when Tiger won it just a couple months ago," Ortiz told TMZ Sports as he excitedly held up a couple of signed passes from Augusta National. "And Tiger actually signed them for me."

Check out the full video below: