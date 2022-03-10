Ukrainian junior golfer Mykhailo Golod en route to Florida, Leadbetter says

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A journey that began in war-torn Kyiv, Ukraine, and crossed the Hungarian border on Thursday will lead 15-year-old Mykhailo “Misha” Golod to Orlando, Florida, and the David Leadbetter Academy.

Golod is expected to land in Central Florida on Friday evening following his flight from Kyiv, where he and his family had been sheltering since the Russian invasion late last month. In an interview with Golf Digest last week, Golod said the war was closing in on home. “We hear, it seems like, 50 explosions a day,” he said.

After reading the Golf Digest story, Leadbetter emailed Golod and began planning the young golfer's journey out of Ukraine.

“The whole situation is so terrible,” Leadbetter said. “This poor kid, all he wants to do is play golf.”

Earlier this week, Golod began traveling west toward Hungary and away from the advancing Russian military. Because Golod’s father is considered fighting age (between 18 and 60) he wasn’t able to travel with his son and Golod’s mother, who will fly from Budapest to London before catching a flight to the United States.

When Golod arrives in Central Florida, the plan is for him to enroll in Leadbetter’s golf academy at ChampionsGate Resort and stay with one of the legendary coach’s assistants. Golod will continue to take virtual classes with his school in Ukraine.

“At 15, he’s very mature and over the last two weeks he’s grown up quite a bit,” Leadbetter said.

Leadbetter is teaming with the AJGA to help raise financial support for Golod and some other Ukrainian golfers. There are less than 4,000 golfers in Ukraine and few golf courses, including Golod’s home course, which has been taken over by the Russian military.