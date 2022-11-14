Updated PNC Championship field; Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas to compete

There is still no word on whether golf fans will see Tiger and Charlie Woods at this year’s PNC Championship, but two more big names were added to the field Monday.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas will be among the participants Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Korda, who is coming off a win at the Pelican Women’s Championship that vaulted her back to No. 1 in the world, will again play with her father, Petr Korda. Petr was one of the best tennis players in the world in the 1990s, capturing the 1998 Australian Open to reach world No. 2, the highest ranking of his career.

“We absolutely loved our experience last year and are delighted to have been invited again this year,” Nelly Korda said. “It was such a fun week for the whole family! It truly was special for my dad and me to compete inside the ropes together. We are definitely looking to improve on our 12th place finish last year and I can’t wait to share this amazing experience with him again.”

Thomas will once again tee it up alongside his father, Mike Thomas. The pair won the championship in 2020 in their debut appearance and finished T-3 a year ago.

The event will be broadcasted on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.