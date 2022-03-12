Upon resumption of The Players, first group on No. 17 all go into the water

When play resumed at noon ET on Saturday at The Players Championship, steady 25-mph winds greeted those who had to wrap up Round 1.

As you can imagine, the one place you wouldn’t want to restart your round would be the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass – but one group had to do it.

That group was Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka. Scheffler, at 5 under, went first and went long – one hop and splash over the back of the island green. Schauffele, at 4 under, went second and his shot landed 20 yards short of the green, splash. Koepka, at 2 under, was closer than Schauffele but also short and wet.

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

Three tee shots, three water balls.

Scheffler was able to play his third shot following a drop on the walkway back of the green. He two-putted from there and made bogey. Schauffele also made bogey, getting up and down from the drop zone.

Koepka, meanwhile, made double bogey from the drop zone, which is nothing new. This is Koepka’s sixth appearance at The Players and on every occasion, he’s hit at least one ball into the water. He now has hit eight shots into the water at the par-3 17th and played the hole in 17 over par in his career.

Make that 20 over par. After finishing up on the 18th, the group went back out on No. 10 for Round 2, where the 17th didn't treat them any better. Scheffler and Koepka went into the water again, while Schauffele found dry land. Schauffele made par; Scheffler double bogey; Koepka triple bogey.