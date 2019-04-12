AUGUSTA, Ga. – Four players will compete this weekend for the Silver Cup as the low amateur at the Masters.

Viktor Hovland, Alvaro Ortiz, Devon Bling and Takumi Kanaya all made the cut at Augusta National, the most amateurs to play the weekend since 1999.

At 1-under 143, Hovland, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion and an Oklahoma State junior, is in the best position. He’s followed by Ortiz (even par), Bling (3 over) and Kanaya (3 over).

This is just the sixth professional event that Hovland has played. He is coming off a tie for 40th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.