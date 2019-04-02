U.S. Amateur final split across two courses at Pinehurst

The USGA announced Tuesday that the 36-hole U.S. Amateur final this summer will be played across two different courses for the first time in event history.

The best amateurs in the world will head to Pinehurst in August, with the more famous No. 2 course as well as the No. 4 layout serving as the site for 36-hole stroke-play qualification. No. 2 will host the first five rounds of match play, then the two adjacent tracks will share the honors during the Aug. 18 finale.

The morning round will be played on No. 4, which recently re-opened following a Gil Hanse redesign. Then the focus will return to No. 2, which has hosted three U.S. Opens and will have the honors again in 2024.

This is not the first time that the USGA and Pinehurst have gotten creative. Five years ago the North Carolina resort held the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open in consecutive weeks on No. 2, with Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie both lifting major trophies. This will be the third U.S. Amateur held at Pinehurst and first since 2008, when Danny Lee defeated Drew Kittleson in the final.