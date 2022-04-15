U.S. Curtis Cup team finalized as Amari Avery, 3 others added

The U.S. Curtis Cup team has been finalized.

Amari Avery, Megha Ganne, Emilia Migliaccio and Latanna Stone were added to captain Sarah Ingram's eight-player roster on Friday. The team will competed against Great Britain and Ireland on June 10-12 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The four additions join already announced team members Jensen Castle, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Rose Zhang.

The U.S. team boasts seven players ranked inside the top 30 of the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking and five returning players from last year's victorious American team, which won at Conwy Golf Club in Wales after the match was postponed a year because of the pandemic.

"I’m so excited to represent the red, white, and blue at the Curtis Cup for the second time,” said Migliaccio, who is among the returners and who will be using her extra year of eligibility at Wake Forest beginning this fall. “Ever since I was a freshman in college, it has been my dream to make the Curtis Cup team. My first experience in Wales was one of the best weeks of my life. Getting the opportunity to play in front of thousands of fans is something I will always remember, and I’m counting down the days until I get to hear those roaring cheers on home soil.”

Migliaccio thrilled to return to Curtis Cup team

Avery, a freshman at USC, and Stone, a junior at LSU who recently placed second at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, are the new additions. Ganne, a Stanford signee, traveled with the squad as second alternate but didn't compete.

"Especially after being there last year, experiencing the excitement firsthand and cheering on the team, it was one of my top goals this year,” Ganne said. “I couldn’t be more proud or excited to compete in a Curtis Cup at a venue as special as Merion. I know it’s going to be a week I remember for the rest of my life.”

The alternates for this year's team are Stanford's Brooke Seay and 16-year-old Anna Davis, winner of the ANWA a few weeks ago.