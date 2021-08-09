The U.S. finalized its Curtis Cup team on Monday, adding five players to the trio of Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and Allisen Corpuz.

Zhang, Heck and Corpuz were automatic selections because they are the top-three Americans in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Rounding out the team of eight are: recent U.S. Women's Amateur champion Jensen Castle, Duke senior Gina Kim, Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn, Arkansas senior Brooke Matthews and recent Wake Forest graduate Emilia Migliaccio.

They will compete against a squad of eight Great Britain and Ireland players:

Hannah Darling (Scotland)

Louise Duncan (Scotland)

Annabell Fuller (England)

Charlotte Heath (England)

Caley McGinty (England)

Emily Toy (England)

Lauren Walsh (Ireland)

Annabel Wilson (Ireland)

The Curtis Cup was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be contested Aug. 26-28 at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales. The U.S. won the most recent edition, defeating GB&I, 17-3, at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, New York. The U.S. leads the series, 29-8-3.