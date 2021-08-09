U.S. finalizes Curtis Cup team as it gets set to face GB&I in Wales

Darren Carroll/USGA
Darren Carroll/USGA

The U.S. finalized its Curtis Cup team on Monday, adding five players to the trio of Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and Allisen Corpuz.

Zhang, Heck and Corpuz were automatic selections because they are the top-three Americans in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Rounding out the team of eight are: recent U.S. Women's Amateur champion Jensen Castle, Duke senior Gina Kim, Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn, Arkansas senior Brooke Matthews and recent Wake Forest graduate Emilia Migliaccio.

They will compete against a squad of eight Great Britain and Ireland players:

  • Hannah Darling (Scotland)
  • Louise Duncan (Scotland)
  • Annabell Fuller (England)
  • Charlotte Heath (England)
  • Caley McGinty (England)
  • Emily Toy (England)
  • Lauren Walsh (Ireland)
  • Annabel Wilson (Ireland)

The Curtis Cup was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be contested Aug. 26-28 at Conwy Golf Club in North Wales. The U.S. won the most recent edition, defeating GB&I, 17-3, at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, New York.  The U.S. leads the series, 29-8-3.

More articles like this

Lauren Stephenson and Kristen Gillman at the 2018 Curtis Cup
Golf Central

Curtis Cup postponed to 2021; British Ams rescheduled

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The Curtis Cup match, scheduled for June, has been postponed until 2021 because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
Golf Central

Great Britain & Ireland wins Curtis Cup

BY Will Gray  — 

Great Britain and Ireland defeated the United States, 11.5 to 8.5, to win the biennial Curtis Cup.
Golf Central

USGA names 2016 Curtis Cup team

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The USGA announced that U.S. Women's Amateur champ Hannah O'Sullivan will headline an eight-member U.S. team at this summer's Curtis Cup.